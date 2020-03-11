LAKE CITY — Barbara Grethal Dickison, of Lake City, passed away at home with family by her side on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was 91.
Barbara was born on January 22, 1929 in West Virginia to Robert and Ella (Williams) Blankenship. After relocating to Michigan for work she met and married Harold R. Dickison on October 25, 1957 in Portland, Michigan.
She made her living working with General Motors and their plants for a number of years. Barbara often could be found crafting or spending time in her garden, where she could take the fruits of her labor for canning. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for family and friends creating many delicious and memorable pies and salads.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Reta (Chuck) Gamble of Tustin and Hester Dickison of Lake City; her grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Justin (Jennie) Eubank, Angie Eubank, Jenny Dickison, Sheila (Dave) Wilson, Melissa Gamble, and Carrie (Marvin) Heintz; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold R. Dickison in 1992; and one sister, Helen.
Per her wishes, she was laid to rest beside her husband and a private family interment was held at the Jennings Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stand Up to Cancer at PO Box 843721, Los Angeles, CA 90084-3721.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
