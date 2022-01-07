Barbara Helen Trahey, of Cadillac, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 80.
Barbara was born May 12, 1941, in Lorain, Ohio to parents, Victor and Barbara (Varga) Indre. She entered into Holy Matrimony, with her high school sweetheart, George Michael Trahey, on July 1, 1961. Barbara devoted her life to raising her family and was a proud wife, mother and grandmother. Barb and George made the move to their lakeside vacation retreat in Cadillac over 20 years ago, becoming permanent residents. The family made many special camping trips throughout the years. Barb stayed active as a volunteer locally. She was involved in several leagues from golf to tennis. She could often be found outside cross country skiing, or making daily bicycle rides. She liked her cappuccinos, but her greatest joy was taking care of her family and those around her. Barb will be missed by a loving family.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Linda (John) Sniegowski of Cadillac; son, Kevin Trahey of Cadillac; two grandchildren, Brandon and Kathryn; brother, Victor (Deb) Indre; as well as many other loving family members, neighbors and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael in infancy; her husband, George; and her parents, Victor and Barbara.
A memorial Mass celebrating Barbara's life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Michael Janowski will preside. Interment will take place at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, downstate, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
