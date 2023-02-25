Barbara Helene Lodholtz passed away surrounded her family on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Tustin House in Osceola County at the age of 86.
She was born June 8, 1936 to Claude and Helena (Kailing) Page in Big Rapids. She was married to Robert Lodholtz at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City in 1954.
Barb started working for the United States Postal Service as a clerk and was employed with several post offices in the area, beginning in the Village of Chase and ending up at the Big Rapids Post Office working over 30 years. She and Robert also ran a family business together for 13 years known as County Line Service. She was a lifetime member of the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children: Howard (Cheryl) Lodholtz, Phillip (Peggy) Lodholtz, Robert (Diane) Lodholtz, Lyle Lodholtz, Walter (Bobbi Jo) Lodholtz, and Claude (Cathy) Lodholtz; 13 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren; siblings Claude Page, Mary Morse, Peggy Jager, and Orie (Janice) Page; and her sister-in-law Sandra Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Robert Lodholtz; her brother John Page; her parents; and many brothers and sisters in law.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 3, 2023 at the St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. A luncheon will be served following the service. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Tustin House Adult Foster Care located at 17544 20 Mile Rd, Tustin, MI 49688.
