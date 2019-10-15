CADILLAC — Barbara J. Tarantino, of Cadillac and formerly of New York, passed away at her home unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was 82.
Barbara was born on November 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, to parents Edward "Mac" and Ruby (Burkwitcz) McGrath, joining a family of what would become nine kids. Following high school Barbara became reacquainted with a boy from the neighborhood returning home from the Navy and eventually the two were wed. That union to Rosario Tarantino on April 4, 1959 lead to more than 60 years of marriage and the birth of seven daughters.
Barbara worked hard and never sat very idle she spent many years working at Stony Brook University before relocating to Northern Michigan. She enjoyed the change of weather each new season would bring and decorating for each holiday. Barbara was a tough Catholic girl from Brooklyn who was strong in her faith and giving of her time, she was always involved in helping others as well as her parish. Barbara volunteered with the Women's Circle, the church luncheon committee, and with St. Ann's Catholic School. She was a very proud mother and grandmother that will be deeply missed.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Rosario Tarantino of Cadillac; her seven daughters, Marie, Barbara (Mark), Joy, Toni (Kenneth), Lynda (Julio), Laura, and Gloria; their five grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members, friends, and those from her St. Ann's Parish community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her eight siblings, and a son-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, with the rosary to be lead at 7:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Janowski officiating.
Memorials contributions may be directed to St. Ann Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
