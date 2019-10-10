CADILLAC — Barbara J. Tarantino of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was 82.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary to take place at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at St. Ann's Catholic Church.
A complete obituary will appear at a later date and the family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.