MARION — Barbara Jean Bates, of Marion and formerly of Cadillac and Harrison, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was 67.
Barb was born on December 13, 1952, in Boon, Michigan, the youngest of 13 to James and Catherine (Smith) Porteous. She entered into marriage with Harry Bates on February 1, 1975 in Cadillac. Barb enjoyed time bargain hunting and could often be found seeking out the next great deal at one of many thrift shops. She will be deeply missed.
Barbara is survived by her children, Anna (James Pringle) Bates of Marion, Harold (Shannon Baker) Bates of White Cloud, Catherine (Dave) Hall of Tekonsha, and William (Vickie) Bates of Muskegon; daughter-in-law, Christine Bates; 18 grandchildren, Tiffany, Stephanie, Billy, Keegan, MJ, Katelyn, DJ, Ryan, Alyshia, Kayla, Katelyn, Allie, CJ, Ashlynn, Hailey, Kailey, Nick, and Liberty; ten great-grandchildren; her brother, Dick (Doreen) Porteous; her sister Georgiana Hastings; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; her son, Joe Bates; and her husband Harry.
Graveside and committal services will be held at the LeRoy Township Cemetery, located on N. 210th Ave., at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 with Rev. James Young officiating.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
