Barbara Jean Beauleaux, of Cadillac passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living. She was 90 years old.
She was born on March 26, 1931, in Muskegon, Michigan to Milford and Marguerite (Archer) Cummings. Barbara was married to Richard Glen Beauleaux July 28, 1956, in Muskegon and made their home in Tustin. The couple spent 23 years together until his time of passing in 1979. She had a passion for animals and especially loved cats. In her spare time, she could often be found baking her famous Christmas cookies, cross-stitching, ceramics or shopping on QVC. Barbara was a faithful member of the Zion Lutheran Church. She was a recording officer for her ladies group for many years, a member of TOPS and was retired from the Kettunen Center staff. Barbara cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her children, Anita (Craig) Powell of Whitehall, Ellen (Larry) King of Mesick, David Richard Beauleaux of Cadillac and Lori Hennigan of Negaunee; grandchildren, Larry (Chris Phillips) King, Caroline King, Hannah Powell and Jackson Powell; great-granddaughter, Adrianna King-Winters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Glen Beauleaux; parents, Milfred and Marguerite Cummings; son-in-law, Todd Hennigan; sisters, Phyllis Ross and Beverly Hayden.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed the American Heart Association or the Humane Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
