LUTHER — Barbara Jean Brannam of Luther, formerly of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was 68.
She was born on July 4, 1951 in Cadillac to Alonzo Gilbert and Florence Christina Fisher.
Barbara met the love of her life, Jack Brannam, while in junior high and later became Mrs. Jack Brannam on July 26, 1969. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years. Upon her return to the work force, she served as a loyal employee of the Four Winns Boat Company for 26 years. Upon retirement, she spent her time loving her family and the cabin life.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jack Lee Brannam of Luther; two daughters: Angel (Ted) Corner of Bristow, Virginia, and Kristi (Shawn) Sible of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren: Gillian Jenema of Bristow, Virginia, Jacob Argersinger of Las Vegas, Nevada, Savanah Argersinger of Rock Springs, Wyoming; sister, Sandi Presler of Grand Rapids, Michigan; brothers: Ralph Fisher of Skidway Lake, Michigan, and George Fisher of Puryear, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo Gilbert Fisher and Florence Christina (Hansen) Fisher; sisters, Lorraine Fisher, Patricia (Fisher) Green; brothers, Wayne Fisher, Charles Fisher, Thomas Fisher, Donald Fisher and Gordon Fisher.
There will be a simple, public graveside service on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Mount View Cemetery in McBain, Michigan. A quiet gathering for family and friends will follow at the Brannam Family Cabin in Luther.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Missaukee Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
