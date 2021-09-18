Barbara Jean Gilde
Memoriams

Barbara Jean Gilde, age 96 of Midland, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her home. The daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Cox) Still was born March 4, 1925, in Mesick. On June 12, 1946, she married William Gilde in Manton. They shared 48 years together before his death in 1995.

Surviving is her daughter, Donna Dobson of Sierra Vista, AZ; son-in-law, Ronald Cassaday of Hope; son-in-law, Ken Norvell of Danville, CA; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Donald (MaryLee) Still.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Johnson; brother-in-law, Gordon Johnson; sister-in-law, Shirley Still; daughters, Linda Cassaday and Sandra Norvell; granddaughter, Denise Rogers; and great-grandson, Calvin Mosman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Wilson Miller Funeral Home. Rev. Anita Hahn of First United Methodist Church will officiate with private burial to take place next to her husband in Manton, MI. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be offered to the Midland Community Cancer Services, Senior Services of Midland or First United Methodist Church of Midland. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com.

