MANTON — Barbara Jean Hofstra of Manton passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 74.

Barb was born December 10, 1944 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Raymond and Helen M. (Mattson) Hofstra and they preceded her in death.

Barb graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Community Mental Health in Cadillac from 1974 until retiring in 2009. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crafts and bowling.

She is survived by her children, Raymond D. Hull (Tammy McLeod) of Cadillac and Renee (Kevin) Tulppo of North Carolina; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Hofstra of Cadillac.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Hofstra.

Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Grace Community Bible Church in Cadillac with Pastor Hersel Wing officiating. Her final resting place will be Richland Township Cemetery in Missaukee County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.