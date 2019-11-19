MANTON — Barbara Jean Hofstra of Manton passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 74.
Barb was born December 10, 1944 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Raymond and Helen M. (Mattson) Hofstra and they preceded her in death.
Barb graduated from Cadillac High School and worked at Community Mental Health in Cadillac from 1974 until retiring in 2009. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crafts and bowling.
She is survived by her children, Raymond D. Hull (Tammy McLeod) of Cadillac and Renee (Kevin) Tulppo of North Carolina; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Hofstra of Cadillac.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Hofstra.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Grace Community Bible Church in Cadillac with Pastor Hersel Wing officiating. Her final resting place will be Richland Township Cemetery in Missaukee County.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
