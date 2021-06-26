Barbara Jean (Benkert) Knuth passed peacefully, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 with family by her side.
She was born in Port Huron, MI to loving parents, Ruby E. (Phillips) and Edwin R. Benkert. She married Lynn W. Knuth in 1950 and together they raised 5 children.
Barb was a very intelligent woman, an avid reader and student of history. She taught herself typing and shorthand in pursuit of a secretarial career first with Central Michigan University and later as the Executive secretary for the Dept. of Anthropology at Michigan State University until her retirement. After retirement, Barb lent her secretarial skills with the Michigan Women's Historical Society.
Barb was a talented seamstress and enjoyed needle work of all sorts, sewing and knitting clothing for her young children, creating quilts as wedding gifts for her grandchildren and baby quilts for her great grandchildren and knitting hats for babies in the NICU. Additionally, she passed these skills and her love of reading on to her children and grandchildren.
Barb had a winning smile and a quick wit and a talent for board games, especially Scrabble.
Barb loved her feline friends, many of whom found and adopted her!
Barb is survived by her sister Helen (Richard) Berg, Children Linda (Brian) Worgess, Mariann (Daniel) DeRosia, William Knuth, Daughter-in-law Margaret Knuth, grand children Brian J. (Kristin) Worgess, Anna Worgess (fiancé Mark Smith), Danielle DeRosia (fiancé Luke Racine), Abby (Ben) Wales, Rick Knuth (Katie Conley) and Megan Knuth, Great grandchildren, Landen , Liam, and Kaelen Worgess, Landen Faccio, Drew and Jack Wales, and Brody Knuth.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, and beloved sons, L. Michael Knuth and James E. Knuth.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Woodland Cemetery, Reed City. Friends and family are invited to attend.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James E. Knuth, to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
