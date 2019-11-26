Barbara Jean White

MATTAWAN, Mich. — Barbara Jean White, 88, of Mattawan, Michigan, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

She was born on May 6, 1931 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the daughter of Kenner and Hazel (Posey) Stearns. Her family moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan when she was a toddler. Barb graduated from South High School in 1949. It was there that she met her wonderful husband, Rodney White. The high school sweethearts were married in 1951 and raised four children together.

Barb graduated from Western Michigan University with both a Bachelor's and Master's in Education. She was a sorority sister in Beta Sigma Phi. Barb was a hard-working woman who served as a Nurses Aid, Interior Designer, and as an educator at Kalamazoo Central High School for 20 years. She loved the kids at school and served both as an advisor for many years as well as the Cheer Leading coach. Barb had such a big heart and she reached so many lives as a Girl Scouts Leader, a Red Cross Volunteer, and part of the Parent Teacher Association. Barb could do anything, a jack/jill of all trades if you will; she was an artist, seamstress, a builder (she made the dining room table and deck), and most importantly a wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her family and everything she did was for their benefit.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Rodney Richard White; her parents; and her brother.

She is survived by her children, Laurie (Greg) Alexander, Kelly White, Cindydru (Mike) Stevens, and David (Amy) White; six grandchildren, Amanda (Alan) Alexander-Silverstein, Andrew Alexander, Ashley (Nathan) Alexander-McMunigal, Remington White, Weston White, and Major Stevens; great-grandchild, Margot McMunigal.

A memorial service will be held in the fellowship hall at Almena United Methodist Church, 27503 CR 375, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a time of continued fellowship until 4 p.m.

Contributions may be made to Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries or to Grace Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.adamspawpaw.com.

