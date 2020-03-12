EVART — Barbara Lee Handy, of Evart, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her home in Evart Township. She was 85.
Mrs. Handy was born January 11, 1935 in Redford Township to Arthur Rene and Gladys Violet (McAtee) Aubry. She graduated from Redford Union High School in 1953. Barbara married Sheldon M. Handy on October 24, 1953 at the Covenant Community Church in Redford Township.
Barbara worked as a restaurant manager at the Vineyards in Southfield and after she and Sheldon retired to the Evart area from Redford Township in 1988, she worked at Spring Valley Golf Course near Hersey. She enjoyed golfing and bowling. Mrs. Handy was a member of the Bible Methodist Church near Evart.
Mrs. Handy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Sheldon M. Handy of Evart; her children, Deborah (Jim) Naber of Holland, Kathryn (Charles) Lynch of Reed City, Sherrie (Steve) Williams of Redford, Paul (Merlyn) Handy of the Philippines, Arthur Handy of Pinckney; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Sally (Al) Fetkavich of Florida, Paul (Janet) Aubry of Gaylord, and Linda (John) Petrillo of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Arthur; and her granddaughter, Michelle Mangold.
A Celebration of Life honoring Barbara Lee Handy will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Father Joe Fix officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
