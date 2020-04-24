CADILLAC — Barbara Lee Sluiter, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home in Cadillac. She was 89.
Barbara was born on August 3, 1930 in Cadillac, Michigan to Walter and Gaynelle (Strohl) Podbilski. On August 20, 1949 she entered into marriage with John V. Sluiter in Cadillac. The couple spent over 65 years together until his time of passing on October 31, 2014.
Barbara began her career working as a Pinkie and a nurse at Mercy Hospital. She dedicated her life to serving others and helping in any way she could. Barbara enjoyed making pies for her neighbors and family. She later owned and operated Harris Milling Company in Cadillac and Manton, a local grain and feed mill business, alongside her husband for the remaining 25 years, as well as being a homemaker. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Wendell Sluiter of Cadillac, Ramona (Tim) Dore of Manton, Jilleen Babcock of Cadillac and Ryne Sluiter of Washington; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Lisa), Tanya, Trisha (Tim), Tracy, Eric, Daniel and Kristopher; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Breanna, Domenick, Caleb, Eli and Lauren; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia, Koda and Kionna; siblings, Donald Podbilski, Joan Lowe and Jean Olson; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gaynelle; her husband, John; daughter, Lavonne Sluiter; sister, Margaret Benninger; and a brother, Robert Podbilski.
A private family graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
