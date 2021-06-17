Barbara Lee Ward 73, of Reed City passed away at their family home on June 12, 2021 peacefully after her battle with cancer.
Barbara was born April 06, 1948 to Bion and Lillian (Schodrof) Jacobs of Hersey. She was raised in the small community of Hersey where she attended school until the 8th grade; she went to the Reed City High School to graduate in the class of 1966. After several years of working in the work force, Barb went back to college at Ferris State University; she obtained her degree in Medical Laboratory Technician. She retired from Cadillac Mercy Hospital.
Barbara married Jack Ward September 30, 1989 who survives along with her children, Tiffany (Troy) Landis of Hersey; Todd (Denage) Youngs of Las Cruces, NM; Tyler (Lisa) Youngs of McKinney, TX; Shawn (Chris) Ward of Hersey; Cory (Brandy) Ward of Dubuque, IA; Alexander (Casey) Ward of Menoken, ND; Grandchildren, Marissa, Grace, Clara, Devin, Parker, Lucas, and Bion. Brothers Robert Jacobs of Hersey, Bion (Ruth) Jacobs of Montague, Pat Jacobs of Hersey; special niece, Denise; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents.
The love Barbara shared for her husband, children, friends, and family will for ever be engraved in the ones she touched including many classmates she shared a friendship with. Her love of flowers and canning she shared with so many, the birthday bags Barbara and Jack built for the food pantry to make sure a kid had a smile speaks for the love she always wanted to share with others.
The family will greet friends and family one hour prior to the service at Noon on Saturday June 19th, 2021; Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm at the Hersey United Methodist Church, 200 West 2nd Street, Hersey. A luncheon will be held immediately following at the Moose Lodge #705 of Reed City, 200 North Roth Street, Reed City.
If one would like to donate in memory of Barbara, donations can be sent to the Meceola Curry Comfort House, PO Box 61, Paris, MI 49332, or to a charity of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.