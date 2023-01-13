Barbara Lou (VanBuren) Stob, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Samaritas Senior Living Cadillac, after sustaining injuries from an automobile accident this fall. Mrs. Stob was 89. Barb was born on September 10, 1933, in Ionia, Michigan, to Forest M. and Ethel (VanCamp) Husted.

In 1951, she graduated from Ionia High School and was married to Lawrence VanBuren. They made their home in Evart in 1963 and were blessed with eight children. They ran a successful sawmill & beef and dairy farm, before his passing, in 1979.

On September 12, 1982, she married Jacob "Jack" Stob, at Rose Lake Free Methodist Church. Upon Jack's retirement, from Sears, they owned and operated B & J's Country Mart, in Hartwick Twp., until it was sold in 1995. They were married 25 years when he passed away, in 2008.

Barb was a soft hearted housewife who wanted to better the community she was in. She worked for Farm Home Administration, was a member of the National Farmers Organization, supported the Democratic Party, sat on the Hartwick Twp. Zoning Board and was the former chair of the Hartwick Twp. Election Board.

Barb was a very independent lady that was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved to sew in her free time, making different items for others. She enjoyed traveling and shopping whenever possible. The biggest thing that she looked forward to was spending time with her family and friends. Barb will be deeply missed.

Her easy going spirit, love for her family and knowing that she always wanted the best for them will be remembered by those who survive, this includes: children, Doug (Lorna) VanBuren, Craig VanBuren, Randy (Sally) VanBuren all of Evart, Jeff (Syliva) VanBuren of Zeeland, Brent (Geri) VanBuren of LeRoy, Julie VanBuren of Taylor and Brad (Michelle) VanBuren of Evart; one brother, David (Shirley) Husted of Ionia; 13 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by: a son, Brian; brother, Johnny Husted; her parents and two husbands.

Cadillac News

