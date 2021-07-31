Barbara Louise Farkas, age 83 of Lake City passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
Barbara was born March 26, 1938 in Charlotte, Michigan to Claude and Mabell Fuller.
She shared sixty five wonderful years with her husband, John Farkas and together they raised four children. They moved to the Lake City area after retirement.
Barbara loved to cook and held the head cook position at the Byron Area Schools for several years before owning the Colonade Catering. She was an active member of the Manton Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards at the Lake City American Legion with friends. She and John were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association for many years. She enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling and spending time with family and friends. Barbara was an avid euchre player.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, John and children: Gerry (Bob) Glenn of Mackinaw City, Brad (Rosalind) Farkas of Waterford, Vern (Gerrie) Farkas of Virginia and Kevin Farkas of Lake City and grandson Aaron Glenn. She is also survived by a brother, Bruce Fuller of Olivet.
An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 with Barbara's nephew Michael Fuller officiating, at the Lake City American Legion Post 300. There is ample parking in the back of the building on Canal Street.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Manton Senior Center.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
