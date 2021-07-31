Barbara Louise Farkas, age 83 of Lake City passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Barbara was born March 26, 1938 in Charlotte, Michigan to Claude and Mabell Fuller.

She shared sixty five wonderful years with her husband, John Farkas and together they raised four children. They moved to the Lake City area after retirement.

Barbara loved to cook and held the head cook position at the Byron Area Schools for several years before owning the Colonade Catering. She was an active member of the Manton Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards at the Lake City American Legion with friends. She and John were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association for many years. She enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling and spending time with family and friends. Barbara was an avid euchre player.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, John and children: Gerry (Bob) Glenn of Mackinaw City, Brad (Rosalind) Farkas of Waterford, Vern (Gerrie) Farkas of Virginia and Kevin Farkas of Lake City and grandson Aaron Glenn. She is also survived by a brother, Bruce Fuller of Olivet.

An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 with Barbara's nephew Michael Fuller officiating, at the Lake City American Legion Post 300. There is ample parking in the back of the building on Canal Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Manton Senior Center.

The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.