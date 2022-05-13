Barbara Louise VanCamp
Memoriams

Barbara Louise VanCamp of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home. She was 95. Barbara was born on January 30, 1927 in Pontiac, Michigan to Robert & Louise (Werking) Mendham.

On September 20, 1947 she married Joseph Carpenter and he preceded her in death on May 12, 1985, later on June 7, 1986 she married Worley "Whitey" VanCamp 6 and he preceded her in death on January 25, 2001.

Barb was a member of the Lorraine Manor Garden Club of Pontiac, Michigan and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. When her children were younger she was a room mother and den mother. While living in Florida she was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Hill, Florida.

Survivors include her 4 children: Linda Siegel of Cadillac, Katherine (David) Poole of Clarkston, Cynthia Gunnett of Cadillac and Robert (Leonard) Carpenter of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and her sister, Dolores Mendham.

In addition to her parents and her husband's she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth James.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Dave Keller officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to the services at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

