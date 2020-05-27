LAKE CITY — Barbara Pedde of Lake City passed away May 25, 2020 in Cadillac. She was 92.
Barbara Eileen (Taylor) Pedde was born on February 17, 1928 in Van Dyke, Michigan (now Warren). She was the oldest of three children born to Sidney and Eva (Vest) Taylor. She was reared there in Van Dyke and graduated from Van Dyke High School. Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Arnold Pedde. They were married at Van Dyke Baptist Church, where they were active until they moved to Lake City. They were married for 61 years until Arnold’s death in 2008.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Barbara worked at the Van Dyke Public Schools, first in the kitchen, and then with special-needs students until she retired. After they both retired, Barbara and Arnold moved to Lake City, which was first their vacation destination for a number of years. For many years, there were family members on each side of their Lake City home on Wenonah Trail. They had no children of their own, so many nieces and nephews spent countless hours with them there as they became like second parents to them. Barbara was active at Calvary Baptist Church, TOPS, and was a good friend to many who knew her well. She was well-loved and will be greatly missed.
Burial will be at the Lake City Cemetery.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City Calvary Baptist Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.