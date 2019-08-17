GRAWN — Barbara Sue Walker, age 65, of Grawn peacefully passed away March 22, 2019 at home.
Barbara was born May 1, 1954 in Marlette to James and Audrey Arlene (Carpenter) Moses. She graduated from Traverse City Central High in 1972. On May 3, 1980 she married Ben Walker, and they enjoyed 39 years together.
Barbara loved her family and her community. She raised her three boys while being a Cub Scout Pack Leader in Boy Scouts, the Club Leader of a 4H group, Little League Coach, and a member of the Northwestern Michigan Fairboard. Even after her sons were all grown up, she continued to be involved with the Northwestern Michigan Fair as Llama Superintendent. She did all this while earning her Master's Degree in Counseling from Central Michigan University in 1996. She had a huge influence counseling families and individuals in the community for many years. She also had a love of all animals, gardening, clocks, Minnie Mouse, and the desire to help people.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Moses; and father-in-law, Keith Walker.
She is survived by her husband, Ben Walker; sons, Cory (Tracy) Walker, Zach (Megan) Walker, and Alex (Deb) Walker; a stepson and daughter, Josh (Jennifer) Walker and Nicole (Ben) Hart; sister, Juanita Beckwith; in-laws, Mary Ella Walker, Kim (Pat) Walker, Bill (Sue) Walker, and Sally Stowe; and grandchildren, Emma, Rowen, Zeke, and Eve. Let alone countless friends.
A celebration memorial will be on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from noon to 5 p.m. at her home at 5678 West Blair Townhall Road, Grawn. Come join friends and family throughout the day in remembering Barbara Walker.
Barbara and her family are being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Share a memory of Barbara at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
