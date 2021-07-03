Barbara Tower passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor Assisted Living Center in Marion, Michigan after a long challenge with Parkinson Disease. She was 87.
Barbara was born on June 11, 1932 to George and Anna Hansen. She graduated from Evart High School in 1950. She married Robert Tower in 1951 and they made Marion their lifetime home. Robert preceded her in death in 2012.
Barbara is survived by her sons and their families; Robert (Teresa) Tower of Traverse City, Bruce (Sherry) Tower of Marion; grandchildren, Megan Tower (Pete Rossman) of Grand Rapids, Michael Tower of Essexville, sister-in -law, Marie Pifer; several nieces and nephews; a feline companion, Tiny B, who she loved; and many other loving family members and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; step-father, Art Collins; brothers, Ernest, George and Robert Hansen; parents-in-law, George and Siverene Tower; brothers and sisters-in-law, Betty Hansen, Chester and Betty Frazee, Jack and Lila Tower and Herbert Tower. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to care takers at Pleasant Ridge Manor, they were the greatest. Rob and Jamie, along with staff and special friend, Norma. She enjoyed the little dog friend, DeeDee, at Pleasant Ridge.
Barbara was laid to rest next to her husband, Robert, in the Middle Branch Township Cemetery and due to Coronavirus concerns the memorial service was delayed and now will be held at the Marion United Methodist Church on Saturday July 10, 2021 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a future memorial in Barb's memory. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com. The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
