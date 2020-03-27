MARION — Barbara Tower passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor Assisted Living Center in Marion, Michigan after a long challenge with Parkinson's Disease. She was 87.
Barbara was born on June 11, 1932 to George and Anna Hansen. She graduated from Evart High School in 1950. She married Robert Tower in 1951 and they made Marion their lifetime home. Robert proceeded her in death in 2012.
Barbara worked at several local restaurants as a cook, she also worked at Riverside Electric in Marion. Barbara farmed most of her life and she was well known for raising the calves for their farm. She was the Marion Fair Homemaker of the year, three times. She enjoyed baking, craftworks and especially her sewing and knitting. Barb handmade clothes and costumes that she gave to her grandchildren. She always had a beautiful flower garden at her homes. She also could be found at many of the events held in Marion and mostly helping with the meals. Barb was a member of the Marion Fair Board. She also was a member of the 20th Century Club and Jolly Workers. She was a proud member of the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling to the campgrounds to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed hunting and fishing. Barb and Bob were part of a square dance group that traveled around the United States to Square Dance conventions. She enjoyed making her own square dance dresses.
Barbara is survived by her sons and their families; Robert (Teresa) Tower of Traverse City, Bruce (Sherry) Tower of Marion; grandchildren, Megan Tower (Pete Rossman) of Grand Rapids, Michael Tower of Essexville; sister-in-law, Marie Pifer; several nieces and nephews; a feline companion, Tiny B, who she loved; and many other loving family members and friends.
Barb was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; step-father, Art Collins; brothers, Ernest, George and Robert Hansen; parents-in-law, George and Siverene Tower; brothers and sisters-in-law, Betty Hansen, Chester and Betty Frazee, Jack and Lila Tower and Herbert Tower.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to caretakers at Pleasant Ridge Manor, they were the greatest. Rob and Jamie, along with staff and special friend, Norma. She enjoyed the little dog friend, DeeDee, at Pleasant Ridge.
Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband, Robert, in the Middle Branch Cemetery in Marion. Private service has been planned at this time. With the Coronavirus concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a future memorial in Barb’s memory.
