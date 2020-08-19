CADILLAC — Barbara W. Shankland of Cadillac entered into the presence of her beloved Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac after a lengthy illness. She was 77.
Barbara was born in Cadillac on July 13, 1943. She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1961 and went on to graduate from Ohio Wesleyan University with a Bachelor’s degree in education. She taught briefly in New York state before moving to Boston, Massachusetts and then to Los Angeles, California. Upon moving back to Cadillac with her daughter, Pam, Barbara met and married George Shankland on February 14, 1978. Due to her love for books and knitting Barbara worked for many years at the Gospel Book Store and The Knitters Nest in Cadillac.
Barbara was a member and attender of First Baptist Church in Cadillac. Her desire was to serve her Lord in any way she could. She taught Sunday school, several Bible studies, and was on the Women of Worth Ministry Leadership Team. She toured and spoke for the Christian Women’s Club throughout the Midwest, she taught a multi-denominational study that resulted in the formation of the Shepherd’s Table Meal Ministry. Barb served as a mentor to many children through the Kids Hope Ministry and served the Cadillac Backpack Program by packing food bags every Thursday. Barb was a member of the choir and served as Financial Secretary for many years. Her most passionate ministry was as a Prayer Warrior. If she knew you, she prayed for you. Barb was very gifted and artistic. She was an outstanding ski racer while in high school winning all-state honors and went to Ski Nationals in Colorado her senior year. Barb was a weaver, knitter, crafter, painter, gardener, quilter, and an excellent cook. Her Christmas and birthday gifts to family and friends were often homemade.
Barb adored her children and grandchildren. When she married George his children became her children. Barb had Grandma Day one day a week at her house for all her grandchildren to bake, do crafts and other projects. Friends of the grandchildren were also invited and hence she became “Grandma Barb‘ and beloved by many other children. Other interests were vacationing to Holden Beach, North Carolina with family and friends, camping with George and family, attending Moody Bible Founders week every February and family visits in Florida.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 42 years, George; daughter, Pam Daghlian (Alan Paciorek); sons, David (Shonna) Shankland, Ed Shankland, Chris Shankland, Dan (Trisha Jacquet ) Shankland; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Shankland; grandchildren, Abe Shankland, Audrey Cooper, Claire Nicol, Andrew Shankland, Timothy Shankland, Peter Shankland, Zac Shankland, Holly Shankland and Cole Shankland; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Noah, Benjamin, Smith, Jackson and Dylan; sister, Nan (Ed) Cogle; brother, William (Teri) White; niece and nephews, Emily White, Jason Peacock and Ben Peacock. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, William H. White and Marion (Milligan) White and son Robert L. Shankland.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyside Assisted Living for four years of loving care given to Barb.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Cadillac with Pastor Chad Zaucha and Pastor Dave McMahon officiating. Friends may meet the family Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyside Assisted Living or to First Baptist Church.
