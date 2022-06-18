Barry Duncan Campbell

From the desk of DR. BARRY D. CAMPBELL
Dr. Barry D. Campbell of Luther passed away at the age of 81 on June 9, 2022. He cut his last load of firewood, settled a few disputes, took a final ride on his tractor, hit his last forehand, read his last book, packed a few things, called his children and their families, enjoyed a final Manhattan, kissed his wife, set his GPS and said good-bye.
Barry was the son of Larry Campbell and Helen (Chojnacki) Campbell
Who, along with two older sisters, Beverly and Sandra, predeceased him. Barry's parents immigrated to the United States from foreign lands. His mother came from Poland through Ellis Island and his dad from Scotland to Ontario. Barry's parents met in Detroit, married and moved to Luther, Michigan during the Great Depression. Barry took great pride in being included as a first generation American citizen in his family.
Barry's mother was a 1928 graduate of Ferris Institute, now FSU. This was quite noteworthy for a foreign born woman a century ago. His earliest memory of his father, a Marine Corps Veteran, was him rolling out the juke box into the street along with the inventory from Luther's North Bar, which he owned, as the town celebrated the end of WWII.
Barry is survived by his exceptional and dear wife (his words), Alicia. Barry and Alicia (Alice) were both widowed within a month of each other in 1983. They first met later when Alicia came out to the college for a get-together with Barry who was offering community bereavement outreach programs. Barry had two daughters, ages seven and five at the time. Well...over the next year a friendship developed and Barry and Alicia eventually married and Alicia proceeded to raise all three members of the family. Other survivors include daughter Kristen Campbell of Hood River, Oregon, daughter Kathryn (Douglas) Jones of Saline, Michigan, grandsons Anson Pulk, Weston Jones, Hudson Jones and granddaughters Campbell Jones, Emerson Jones, McKinley Jones and a sister Kay (Byon) Brock of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Barry was known as a hard worker with much initiative and ambition. His dad died when Barry was eleven. To help the family, Barry took over a 140 customer Detroit Free Press paper route. At age 14, Barry went to work in a bakery working from 4:00 a.m. until the start of the school day. He then worked throughout high school at a local supermarket. During this time he attended classes and played three sports. He also worked the entire time while in college ...and continued putting up his own firewood into his 80's.
Dr. Campbell graduated with Honors from Eastern Michigan University. He then was a Teaching Fellow at Indiana University where he received his Masters and Doctorate in Health Sciences. He spent his entire professional career in higher education, retiring from Delta College as Professor Emeritus in 1994. During his tenure at the college, he developed and taught a variety of courses in the health sciences and related fields. Barry was best known for his research, studies, teaching and community involvement in the field of Thanatology. While at Delta College Campbell served in several capacities including Professor and Chairman of the Allied Health and Wellness Division, College Senate President, member of the Academic Council and as a member of the College Finance and Budget Committee. Barry was an active and participating member in several national and state organizations during his career.
He also assisted in the formulation of local Hospice programs when they were in their formative stages. Dr. Campbell received the college's Distinguished Professor (Bergstein) Award signifying excellence in teaching, scholarly attainment, college leadership and community action. He was also chosen and gave the commencement address at the college in 1983. His lament - so much to know, to learn, to understand - so little time and ...just when you are on the right track the synapses begin to fail.
His special interests took him into the field of athletics where he participated in various sports in high school, college and throughout his adult life. You may have met him on the White Pine Bike Trail where he logged in excess of 29,000 miles on his bicycle over the last several years. Barry chaired the Lake County, Michigan Planning and Zoning Commission after his retirement. He also served as a member of the State of Michigan Foster Care Review Board. Campbell was a strong supporter of the Luther Area Public Library and served on the successful Library Millage Committee .
Arrangements were directed by Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home of Reed City. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later time. For those wishing to offer an expression of condolence, Barry asked that you sit down with a friend(s) over a cup of coffee, a glass of wine or _ _ _ and reflect on all that is good, potentials met and unmet, the joy, the wonderment and the beauty of the world around you, be a person's friend, especially a child, or read and share a poem or a book with someone. Should you desire to make a contribution in Dr. Campbell's name, the Luther Area Library, the Lake County Community Foundation or the Luther Area Museum is suggested. As a final expression, Barry would extend best wishes to family, friends, former colleagues and students, along with a few apologies.
