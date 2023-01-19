Barry Lee VanNatter of Cadillac passed away, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 75.

Barry was born July 15, 1947 in Cadillac to Charles and Shirley (Edwards)VanNatter.

He had been employed at the Merritt Speedway, The Platters, Parkview Lanes Western Concrete, Bonney Chevrolet, Richardson Builders, and retired from AAR. Barry enjoyed fishing and could often be found doing so.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Shirley VanNatter.

Barry will be missed by his friends at Thirsty's, June Taylor, Jerry and Nancy Lapinski, and Bill and Elaine Richardson.

A private service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

