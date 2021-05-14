On Monday, May 10th, 2021, Barry Mintzer passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, FL after a courageous battle with cancer.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Mintzer and Marie Mintzer and his wife Jane Mintzer. Survivors include companion Esther Finger of Boca Raton, FL; children Todd (Laurie) Mintzer of Orinda, CA and Leslie (Daniel) Brosk of Chicago, IL; grandchildren Ethan, Eli, Caroline and Nathan; sister Cyrille (Lance) Lazo of Boca Raton, FL; brother and sister-in-law Donald (Deborah) Vogt of Montclair, VA and several dear nieces, nephews and many special and great friends.
Barry was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 13th, 1943. He attended the Ohio State University in Columbus, OH and graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science majoring in industrial and personnel management. He then attended The George Washington University in Washington D.C. and graduated in 1968 with a Masters of Business Administration with a specialty in healthcare administration. In August 1968 he married his wife Jane in Alexandria, VA.
Barry served in the US Army from 1968 to 1971 and attained the rank of Captain. During this time, he spent 1 year in Vietnam. He was a Bronze Star Medal recipient and received an Army Commendation Medal.
Barry's career in healthcare spanned 40 years. He held management positions at St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Brooklyn, NY, Mt. Clemens General Hospital in Mt. Clemens, Michigan and Mercy Hospital of Cadillac, MI until in 1989 he became the co-founder of Cadillac Accounts Receivable Management.
Barry and Jane raised their family in Cadillac, MI. He was actively involved in the community and participated in organizations such as the Rotary Club. As an Eagle Scout himself, he volunteered with the local Boy Scout Troop 48 with his son Todd. He also loved Lionel model trains and remained an avid collector to this day.
In 2003, Barry lost his beloved wife Jane to her battle with cancer. In 2006, he moved to Boca Raton, Florida where he further pursued his interests and hobbies. He became an avid runner and completed numerous races including his first marathon at age 65. He loved learning about the local creatures and plants and volunteered as a tour guide at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.
Barry was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle, companion, and friend and will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA on May 16, at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Lovettsville Union Cemetery, Lovettsville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. A memorial service will be held in his honor in Boca Raton, FL the week of May 17.
