CADILLAC — Beatrice M. Schone of Cadillac passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at home. She was 97.
Beatrice was born August 12, 1923 in Manton, Michigan to Albin and Gladys (Briggs) Larson and they preceded her in death. On September 12, 1946 in Cadillac she married John C. Schone and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2014.
She graduated from Manton High School and went on to graduate from Mercy Central School of Nursing. Beatrice worked for Eaton County Health Department, Mercy Hospital in Cadillac and St. Lawrence Hospital in Lansing. She retired as director of nursing at Lakeview Manor in Cadillac after 15 years.
Beatrice was a member of Cadillac County Club and the Bridge group, where she was president for two years. She was a member of the Elks Lodge Daisy Chain and Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Beatrice was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending winters in Ormond Beach, Florida.
She is survived by: three daughters, Marie (Bill) Rohlfs of Ormond Beach, Florida, Sharon Rogers of Charlotte and Sara (Kim) Garrod of Cadillac; grandchildren: Brian Garrod, Jason (Ronica) Garrod, Steven Garrod, Theresa Putnal, Tammy Bement, Lisa Meeseman; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold Larson of Cadillac and Don Larson of Manton and many well loved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Rogers; brother-in-law, Vern Larson and sister-in-law, Betty Larson.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Ann Catholic Church or Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter.
An online guestbook is available at ww.petersonfh.com.
