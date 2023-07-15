Beatrice Marie Miller, aged 89, of McBain passed away at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac on July 6,2023. Beatrice was born on May 14, 1934 in South Boardman to Mark and Adalaide (Olin) Wonsey. Bea was one of THIRTEEN children. She married James R. Miller at the McBain Presbyterian Church in McBain on June 16, 1951. They lived in Mystic, CT. for a number of years while Jim was stationed at the submarine base in Groton. They moved back to Michigan in 1973 when Jim retired where they purchased the farm in Marion.
Bea was primarily a homemaker, but had worked on the assembly line at Riverside Electric in Marion, for Council on Aging, waitressing, and for NBD Bank. She was a member of the McBain Baptist Church and the Marion Blue Mountain Post. She also attained her GED through Marion Public Schools in 1985. She liked gardening, reading, word puzzles, cooking, traveling, bird watching and attending church services. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.
Beatrice is survived by her children; Vickie (John) Blair of Coventry, CT. Beth (Tadd) Schmid of Lake City, and her brother Roger Wonsey of Tennessee. She has 6 grandchildren; Lance, Holly, Jacob, Jordan, Danae and Joshua, 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Miller, August 1995. Her son James A. Miller, October 2022.
Siblings; Roberta (Babe), Delbert, Orba (Jake), Clarence, Mary, Virgie, Eunice, Willis (Lindy), Betty, Ernie, and Lorraine.
Funeral services will be held on July 20, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Reverend Timothy Ford officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com
