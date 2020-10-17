Beatrice Mary Koschmider of Cadillac passed away Thursday evening, October 15, 2020 at home. She was 92.
Beatrice was born March 22, 1928 in Cadillac to Horace Abel and Edna Alberta (Cline) Greeley and they preceded her in death. On November 1, 1947 in Cadillac she married Carlton D. Koschmider and he preceded her in death on July 22, 2003.
She loved antique bottle hunting and was a known rock hound. Beatrice also enjoyed berry picking, mushroom hunting and trips to the casino, especially when she was winning. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely.
Beatrice is survived by her children: Patrick (Shannon) Koschmider, Alan Koschmider, Timothy (Carol) Koschmider all of Cadillac, Carole (Edward) Lauermann of Bellevue, Nebraska; grandchildren: Christina, Brian (Anne), Jon, Michael, Sarah, James, Jessica, Elizabeth, Krista, Shanlynn; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Kaden, Kellan, Abrielle, Chelsea, Kyle, Addison, Ian, Eli, Emily, Alyssa, Landon, Rylyn and a brother, Richard (Joanne) Greeley of Barryton.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Linda Rhoads; siblings: infant sister, Bertha, Alberta VanNortrick, Evelynn Blackmer, Avis Hosner, Marian Greeley, Leo Greeley, Lyndon Greeley, Horace Greeley, Jr.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Peterson funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Her final resting place will be Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
