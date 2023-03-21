Ben William Wolford, of Lake City, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the age of 83.
Ben was born in Osgood, Indiana on October 16, 1939, the third of four children of William and Maria (Thielbar) Wolford. He attended Osgood High School while working on the family farm prior to receiving his degree from Purdue University, where he met and married the love of his life for 62 years, Mary Ann (Welker) Wolford. While attending Purdue, he began what would become a lifelong career with the Dow Chemical Company in marketing and sales management. During his career he managed many sales offices in several cities in Michigan and Ohio. He was a devoted father and family man who spent many hours with the Boy Scouts, coaching soccer and advising youth fellowship. After taking an early retirement, he found time to pursue his love of woodworking. He started to make some cabinets and book shelves and a place to store music components and CDs. However, he still wanted to do bigger things, so he put an addition on the house using wood from trees on the property. This included a large hobby room for his wife to show his appreciation for all the wood finishing she did for him. In an RV, he and his wife traveled throughout the United States and Canada, including the adventure of a lifetime to Alaska, where his vehicle met a moose up close and personal! They eventually narrowed down their travels to Texas to be closer to their eldest son and grandsons. As a park host, he assisted with the clean up of trails, rivers and educating the public on the environment. This sparked a new passion for environmental conservation that he would bring back to his home in Lake City, Michigan, where he became involved with the Lake Township Board, eventually becoming a trustee and serving over two terms. He also became involved with the Sapphire Lake Improvement Board, where he strove to improve water quality and fight invasive species in the lake. In addition, he was also on the Lake Township Fire and Sewer boards as well as President of the Sapphire-Birchhaven road association for 25 years, and spearheaded the Lake Township bus transportation program. He was also a man of faith, serving as an Elder for Chapel Lane Presbyterian Church in Midland, Michigan for 25 years, then moved on to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City, Michigan for an additional 25 years. He enjoyed repairing the needs of an old school building church.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, William and Maria Wolford; his older brother, John Wolford; and his sisters, Patricia (Wolford) Brown and Hilda (Wolford) Elston.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Wolford; his three children, Jeff Wolford, Julie (Wolford Martin, and Jack Wolford; his grandchildren, Jason, Kyle, Sonia, and Rhys.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City or the Lake Township Hall, towards the Lake Improvement Board.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.