LAKE CITY — Benjamin C. Kitchen, age 70 of Lake City passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at home.
Ben was born November 27, 1949 in Cadillac to Clyde and Verda (Sutton) Kitchen.
He married the former Helen Marie Koepke in Cadillac on December 17, 1971. Ben was a 1968 graduate of the Lake City High School where he was active in sports. He was a veteran of the US Army and had been employed at the Inland Lakes Machine Shop in Cadillac for 36 years.
Ben enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening and loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. He was a member of the Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac.
Ben is survived by his wife Helen and children: Joseph (Amy) Kitchen of Columbia, S. Carolina, Becky Jetzke of Irmo, S. Carolina and John (Jessica) Kitchen of Scottville and six grandchildren Emaleigh, Matthew, Joshua, Isaac, Layla and Jude. He is also survived by two brothers Mike (Marcella) Kitchen of Pickford and Tom (Sis) Kitchen of Lake City, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents and a son in law, James Jetzke
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac with Pastor Dan Klotz officiating. A time of visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be from 10 a.m. until service time on January 11, 2020.
Burial will take place in the Old Jennings Cemetery in Lake Township.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice of Cadillac or Sophia’s House, 210 Lafayette Ave. SE. Grand Rapids, Mi 49503.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com. The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
