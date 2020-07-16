CADILLAC — Benjamin Donald Kratz, of Cadillac, entered into the arms of his Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was 71.
Benjamin was born on January 1, 1949 to William "Tom" and Dortha (Gill) Kratz at St Louis, MO. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Cleary University in Howell, Michigan. On April 28, 2001 he entered into marriage with Diane Elizabeth Castle in Flint, Michigan.
He spent his career working as both a car salesperson and a manager in the restaurant industry for many years. More recently he was a mystery shopper and business evaluator. He served on the board of Life Resources of Northern Michigan and was a board member at the Wexford Community Credit Union. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol in Flint for over a decade and the Cadillac area for four years. Benjamin enjoyed all things "tech" and enjoyed cooking and baking all sorts of treats. He was a faithful member of the LifeHouse Assembly of God. Benjamin cherished the time spent with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Benjamin is survived by his loving wife, Diane Kratz; three daughters, Amy Jo (Scott) Mekeel, Sarah (Martin Rose) McCrory and Tina (Anthony) Cilluffo; three sons, Raymond (Debbie) McCrory, Timothy (Stephanie) Castle and Brian Castle; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Leah Kratz, Becky Mosier, and William "Bill" Kratz; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Dortha Kratz.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a funeral service the next day at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at LifeHouse Assembly of God Church. Masks are required at all services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to LifeHouse Assembly of God in Cadillac, MI and Life Resources of Northern Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.HoldshipFuneralHomes.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
