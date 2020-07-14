CADILLAC — Benjamin Donald Kratz, of Cadillac, entered into the arms of his Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was 71.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a funeral service the next day at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at LifeHouse Assembly of God Church. Masks are required at all services. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Cadillac News.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
