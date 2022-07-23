Benjamin H. Wilkins, of Lansing and formerly of Manton, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 with Margaret and Don by his side. He was 76.
Benjamin was born on June 30, 1946 to L'anse and Betty (Muzzy) Wilkins in Waynesboro, Virginia. He was a graduate of Manton High School and proceeded to achieve his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Michigan State University. Benjamin spent his career working for General Motors as an engineer until his time of retirement. Benjamin's passion for swimming began while swimming at a pond in Manton, which carried on to swimming for MSU. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially for Michigan State. He proudly attended almost all of his high school class reunions. In his spare time, he liked to make special trips to visit his place in Harrison.
Benjamin is survived by his sister, Sarah Wilkins of New York; special cousin, Margaret (Don) Kistler of Remus; cousins, Sue Peters of Florida and Nancy Barrett of Florida; and good friend, Bob Mills of Lansing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L'anse and Betty Wilkins; brother, Richard Wilkins; and sister, Betty Groh .
A time of gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place following the gathering at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice.
