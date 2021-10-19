Benjamin Jay Eisenga, age 80, of Tustin passed away into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on January 22, 1941 in Riverside Township to Henry and Reka (Roede) Eisenga. On April 7, 1961 he married Nella Mae Lucas at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church. Ben spent a lifetime of hard work on the dairy farm, as well served as the President of the Osceola Farm Bureau for several years, and was a member of the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church. In his earlier years he enjoyed bowling and playing softball, hunting and doing tractor-pulls. In most recent years he thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports.
He is survived by his wife; Nella Mae Eisenga of Tustin, children; Beth Ann (Doug) Baker of New Columbia, PA, Benita (Dennis) Meekhof of McBain, Cheryl Sutton of Tustin, Robert Dean Eisenga of Tustin, Benjamin Jr. (Jenny) Eisenga of Tustin, grandchildren; Matthew Eisenga of Evart, Emily , Ethan, and Eric Baker of New Columbia, PA, Jacob and Nathan Meekhof of McBain, Alaina, Chelsi and Daryn Eisenga of Tustin, siblings; Betty (Bob) Keen of McBain, Don (Phyllis) Eisenga of Marion, Harvey (Bonnie) Eisenga of McBain, Rosie (Mike) Nederhood of McBain, Dick (Beth) Eisenga of Marion, Scott (Linda) Eisenga of Marion, in-laws; Karla Eisenga of Marion, Betty Meyering of McBain, David (Donna) Lucas of Lake City, Ruth (Rich) Stahl of McBain, Harvey (Evelyn) Lucas of McBain, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother; Jerry Eisenga, father and mother in-law; Herm (Kate) Lucas, in-laws; Pearl (Alvin) Tacoma, Dean (Carol) Lucas, and Harold Meyering.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, October 21 at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Public visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 20 at the church from 4-7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will take place in the Highland Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church Mission Fund. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
