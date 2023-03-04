Benny Max "Ben" Cathcart of Cadillac passed away Thursday morning, March 2, 2023 at his home. He was 90. Ben was born on March 7, 1935 in Lee County, Mississippi to Benjamin F. & Lula Viola (Mills) Cathcart. On September 29, 1964 in Beulah, Michigan he married the former Vivian L. Huhnke and she preceded him in death on April 11, 2002.

Ben served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. When he returned from service he started his career with Michigan Bell (Ameritech) and had been employed there for 38 years. After he retired he went to work at WalMart and was there for 10 years.

He was a faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac and was a certified Lay Minister. Ben was instrumental in starting Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Wellston. He was an active member of the Michigan Bell Telephone Pioneers and enjoyed gardening, and meeting with friends for breakfast at the Big Boy Restaurant. Ben will be remembered as a hard working man that was devoted to his family and church.

On January 15, 2005 he married Mary L. Gunderman and she survives him along with his children: Benjamin F. Cathcart of Manton, Andrea (JD) Moffit of Manton and Sherry (Timothy) Standen of Mecosta, Michigan; four grandchildren: Kyra Moffit, Eric Standen, Nolan Moffit and Ashleigh Standen. In addition to his parents and his first wife Ben was preceded in death by his eight siblings: Bo, Rex, Glen, Gwen, Ceril Lee, Nell, Peggy and Bonnie.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Brennan Woell officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

Cadillac News

