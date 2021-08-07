Bernadean M. Gregg of Cadillac passed away Thursday afternoon, August 5, 2021 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 96. Bernadean was born on June 18, 1925 in Cadillac to Willis & Beaulah (Collier) Holmberg.
Bernadean graduated from Manton High School and soon after the family moved to Cadillac. On January 18, 1947 at the Gregg homestead in Sherman Township of Osceola Couth she married Kenneth O. Gregg and he preceded her in death on September 8, 2014.
Mrs. Gregg was a stay at home mother while raising her family and later went to work as a cook for Cadillac Area Public Schools and retired from there after 20 years of service. She was a long time member of the United Methodist Church in Cadillac and the Wexford County Genealogical Society. She was well known for her baking and made excellent cinnamon rolls. Hobbies consisted of playing cards, and her flower and vegetable garden and most of all spending time with grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: David (Linda) Gregg of Cadillac, Judy Fellows of Lansing, Carolyn (Bob) Davidson of Midland, Sheryl Blanchard, and Doug Gregg (Norma) all of Cadillac; 15 grandchildren: Tracy Gregg, Christopher Gregg, Erin Gregg, Chad (Shaye) Ellis, Amy Ellis (Rob Root), Christian Clark, Ashley Clark (Marty Crandall), Amanda (Evan) Godfrey, Ben Fellows (Angie Byers), Carrie Keelean, Sara (Matt) Manthey, Sam (Elizabeth) Blanchard, Andy (Katie) Blanchard, Gretchen Klein, and Travis (Mandy) Gregg; 26 great grandchildren; and a sister, Willa Fagerman of Cadillac and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Bernadean was preceded in death by 2 sons in law: Mark Fellows and Clay Blanchard, a daughter-in-law, Tami Gregg and a granddaughter, Beth Fellows.
The family would like to thank the aides of Sunnyside Senior Living for the compassionate care of their mother.
Private family graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wexford County Genealogical Society or to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
