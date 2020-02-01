REED CITY — Bernadette Ehlers passed away on January 21, 2020. She was 95. Bernadette was born on a farm on 21 Mile Rd., south of Paris, Michigan, on August 9, 1924. Her parents were Joseph and Hattie (Johnson) Lenahan. Her family moved several times including to the Johnson farm on 220th Avenue, in Osceola County, the Bisbee Building apartment, in Reed City, and Rose Avenue, in Big Rapids.
She worked for Don and Vivian Fry as a babysitter for their son Terry, and for K and S Knowoles Lee Wood Products, in Big Rapids where she made wood salad bowls, spoons and serving trays and for Wolverine. She spent many years as the Lenahan family historian and has an extensive collection of photos and information.
She married Clifford John Ehlers on May 15, 1947. They lived in Big Rapids, Reed City, Mt. Pleasant, Albion and moved to Chase, Michigan in 1964. Clifford passed away in 1998. Bernadette moved to Meadowview Senior Complex that same year.
She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Hattie (Johnson) Lenahan; her sisters, Marie, Loretta, Dorothy, Virginia; her brothers, William, John, Thomas; and her twin, Bernard. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Georgene Lenahan and Harriet Lenahan.
A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February, 5, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City, with Father Michael Hodges officiating. There will be a rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Philip Neri, and a luncheon at the Green Township Hall after the Mass.
