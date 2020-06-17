LAKE CITY — Bud (Bernard Richard) Harris, 79, of Lake City, died peacefully June 14, 2020 at his home with his wife and children by his side.
Bud was born on February 24, 1941, in Lake City, Michigan to Barney and Glennice Harris.
He graduated from Lake City High School in 1959 and served in the US Navy Seabees, stationed in Rota, Spain. He married Catherine Geiger in 1965 and had two children, Gregg and Jamie, then later married Bonnie Nixon in 2000 and gained three stepdaughters, Tammy, Tracie and Tonja. He was a member of the Lake City Church of Christ, American Legion Post 300 and lived and worked most of his life in Northern Michigan, enjoying retirement winters with family and friends in Bushnell, Florida.
He is survived by his wife; Bonnie, son; Gregg Harris (his partner, Andrew New) of Seattle, Washington, daughter; Jamie (John) Boos of Grand Haven and children Alexa, Alec and JJ, stepdaughters; Tammy Waldo of Lake City and children Brock (Meagan) and Aaron (Christine), Tracie Nixon of Elkhart, Kansas and Tonja (Jeff) Hinkston of Lake City and children Collin (Hannah Emond), Ethan (Kayla Ayling) and Braden and seven great-grandchildren.
Bud is also survived by a brother; Bucky Harris and sisters; Glennice ‘Sis’ (Bill) Perrigo, Louise Daryle) Laughlin, Patricia (Dave) Brown, Sandra (Milt) Neidig and Joyce (Bill) LeClair and cherished uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Bud was also a friend to so many in his lifetime – and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Marsha and Janice.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with limiting individual time and observing mandatory social distancing.
A Graveside service will be 11:00 am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Lake City Cemetery with Rev. Larry Beaverson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Lake City American Legion Post 300.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City Church of Christ.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com
