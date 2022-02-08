Bernard E Narva

Bernard "Bernie" E. Narva of Lake City passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was 83.
Bernie was born October 7, 1938 to Mikko and Olga (Hill) Narva in Worchester, MA.
Bernie was a graduate of Lake City High School class of 1956.
July 5, 1958, Bernie married the love of his life Delores (Sundell) Narva. Together Bernie and his wife had three children, Greg, Lori and Mark. Bernie always looked forward to spending time with his family and having cookouts. He always enjoyed golf and bowling in his younger years along with fishing and camping. Most of all he enjoyed his time in the woods whether it be hunting or just enjoying nature and taking it all in. After retiring in 1994 from Cadillac Rubber and Plastics, Bernie was able to enjoy life just a little bit more to include time with his grandkids.
Bernie is survived by his wife "Dee" of 63 years and two sons Greg (Carla) Narva of Lake City and Mark (Luanne) Narva of Vanderbilt. Surviving him also are his grandkids Gregory (Losa) Narva, Danica (Jason) Kunkle, Brandon Davis, Scott (Brittany) Davis, and Matthew Narva. Two great-granddaughters Jaden and Brooklynn, Sister-in-Laws Helen Narva and Leona (Larry) Keelean. Brother-in-Laws Leon Sundell and David (Nicole) Sundell. Many Nieces and Nephews.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents Mikko and Olga Narva, his beloved daughter Lori Narva-Davis, brother Edwin Narva, Sister Dorothy (Bob) Palmer, and his mother and father-in-law Ted and Ruby Sundell.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the spring.
The family was served by Cremation Services Only of Marion, Michigan.
