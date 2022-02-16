Bernard George Bovee age 95, of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was born on January 2, 1927 to Hilja M. Anderson in Ann Arbor and adopted by Earl and Florence (Warner) Bovee. Bernard graduated from Cadillac High School in 1945. Then he served in the Marine Corp in World War II and the Korean War. In 1954 he graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in Parks Admin and Forestry. On January 9, 1964 he married Vlasta Schlotman in Valparaiso, NE. He spent his working career with Colorado State Parks. After retiring they moved to Copper Mountain Ski Resort owning a small business. They returned to Michigan in 2004. Bernie attended the Harrietta United Methodist Church and was a very talented woodworker and created many beautiful sculptures and an avid downhill skier. He began skiing at the age of 4 and continued up until his early 90's. He was also a ski instructor for 50 years and also enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years; Vlasta Bovee of Cadillac, 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, in-laws; Grant (Lynn) Schlotman of Nebraska, Iris Schlotman of Colorado, and Janelle (Phil) Kopp of Colorado. As well as many nieces and nephews by his first marriage.
He is preceded in death by parents, children; Kris, Bernard II, Kimberly, Charles, Kelly, and Tracey, grandson; Joseph.
A memorial service will take place in the spring. Memorial contributions can be given to the Harrietta United Methodist Church or the Nature Conservancy. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
