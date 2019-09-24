Berneda G. Witbeck

EVART — Berneda G. Witbeck of Evart passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. She was 85.

Mrs. Witbeck was born February 25, 1934 in Evart to Arthur A. and Frayne D. (Robinson) White. She graduated from Evart High School in 1951 and attended Ferris State University. Berneda was born and raised in Evart and had lived in Lansing, Mt. Pleasant, and Holly, settling back to Evart in 1963. She married Richard A. Witbeck in Osceola Township, Osceola County, Michigan on August 19, 1967.

Mrs. Witbeck worked as a receptionist at Evart Products and at Dr. Bruggema’s office. She had served on the board of Hospice of Michigan and the Evart Housing Commission. Berneda was a fabulous cook, an avid reader, she enjoyed camping and traveling, loved spending time with her family, but her favorite hobby was her grandchildren.

Berneda is survived by her husband, Dick Witbeck of Evart; her two daughters, Carrie (Jim) Chase of Kentwood, Becky (Bill) Keysor of Dorr; her son, Craig (Nikki) Witbeck of Sears; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Gary Benson of Ephrata, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Berniece Rathburn and Armeda Benson; and her brother, George White.

A Celebration of Life honoring Berneda Glee Witbeck will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Crossroads Community Church with Pastor Paul Weissenborn officiating. Visitation will take place Friday, September 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Mrs. Witbeck will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facility at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital in Memory of Berneda G. Witbeck.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.