EVART — Berneda G. Witbeck of Evart passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. She was 85.
Mrs. Witbeck was born February 25, 1934 in Evart to Arthur A. and Frayne D. (Robinson) White. She graduated from Evart High School in 1951 and attended Ferris State University. Berneda was born and raised in Evart and had lived in Lansing, Mt. Pleasant, and Holly, settling back to Evart in 1963. She married Richard A. Witbeck in Osceola Township, Osceola County, Michigan on August 19, 1967.
Mrs. Witbeck worked as a receptionist at Evart Products and at Dr. Bruggema’s office. She had served on the board of Hospice of Michigan and the Evart Housing Commission. Berneda was a fabulous cook, an avid reader, she enjoyed camping and traveling, loved spending time with her family, but her favorite hobby was her grandchildren.
Berneda is survived by her husband, Dick Witbeck of Evart; her two daughters, Carrie (Jim) Chase of Kentwood, Becky (Bill) Keysor of Dorr; her son, Craig (Nikki) Witbeck of Sears; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Gary Benson of Ephrata, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Berniece Rathburn and Armeda Benson; and her brother, George White.
A Celebration of Life honoring Berneda Glee Witbeck will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Crossroads Community Church with Pastor Paul Weissenborn officiating. Visitation will take place Friday, September 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Mrs. Witbeck will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facility at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital in Memory of Berneda G. Witbeck.
