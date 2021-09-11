Bernice Ellen Murray of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 82.
Bernice was born April 12, 1939 in Falmouth to Frank S. and Hedwig Ann (Rohn) VanHaitsma.
She graduated high school and attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. Bernice worked at Cadillac Rubber and Plastics, now known as Avon Rubber and Plastics before retiring.
Bernice enjoyed various crafts: embroidery, card making, diamond art, sewing, making purses and scrapbooking. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors and gardening. Bernice was a great cook and also enjoyed shopping. She was involved in 4H and Bible Study was a large part of her life. She had attended Church of Discovery, Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene and had been a long time member of Cadillac Revival Center.
She is survived by her children: Kent (Stacy) Altman of Cadillac, Ellen (John) Cicchelli of Logansport, Indiana, Marjorie (Steven) Barrett of Cadillac; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings: Roger (Evelyn) VanHaitsma of Tustin, Robert (Jeannie) VanHaitsma of Plainwell, Dennis (Anita) VanHaitsma, Loa (Michael) Dunn all of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, Virginia Schut and Vivian Adkins both of Cadillac.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Ashley and a great-grandson, Spencer.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Revival Center of Cadillac with Pastor Will Markham officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Her final resting place will be Falmouth Cemetery in Missaukee County.
Memorials contributions may be made to Revival Center Food Bank. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
