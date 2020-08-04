MANTON — Bert Duwayne Uithol, of Manton and formerly of Frankfort, passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was 77.
Bert was born on November 3, 1942, in Manton, to Eugene M. and Genevieve L. (Lutke) Uithol. He entered into marriage with the former Constance Alfreda Ouellette on May 17, 1979, in Frankfort. Bert made his living as an ironworker with the Local #340 before eventually working with Erickson's Incorporated out of Grand Rapids estimating prospective jobs for a number of years. He was a true outdoorsman, who enjoyed the woods and all they had to offer. His greatest passion was hunting and trapping. He'll be remembered by his helpful nature, winning smile, infectious laugh, and most of all his joy when teaching the children and grandchildren knowledge of the great outdoors. He was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Manton.
Bert is survived by his wife, Connie Uithol of Manton; children, Nicholas Uithol, Lise (Gregg) Hoppe, Michael John Faught, Jeannine (John) Smith, and Shelly (Jeff) Saltzman; five grandchildren, Gerritt, Miles, Alysha (Drew), Ariana, and Joseph; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Alice; his sister, Berniece (Don) Sleight; numerous other loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Manton, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Michael Janowski will preside. Those in attendance will be asked to remain socially distant and to wear a mask for the health and safety of others.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
