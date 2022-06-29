Bert Franklin Howard Sr., of Tustin and formerly of St. Johns, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was 74.
Bert was born on July 17, 1947 to Frank Howard and Pauline Pringle in Terre Haute, Indiana. Shortly after graduating high school, he entered into holy matrimony with Kay Orine Smith on April 2, 1968, just before being drafted for service in the Vietnam War. The two celebrated nearly 53 years together. Upon Bert's return to the States they began their family adding four sons, and eventually moving from her hometown to Northern Michigan in 1979. While raising the four boys of their own, Bert stayed busy working for AAR for 22 years until his time of retirement in 2008. He could often be found hunting, fishing, or working outdoors. He was a member of Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene and former member of Cadillac's First Church of the Nazarene. He served as a teen Sunday School teacher. He will be deeply missed and remembered for the love he gave to others.
Bert is survived by sons, Bert (Jodi) Howard Jr. of Tustin, Frank (Kristi) Howard of Cadillac, Dale (Toni) Howard of Cadillac, and Peter Howard of Tustin; six grandchildren, Randi, Lexi, Tansen, Dylan, Chase, Shane; great-grandchildren, Hayley, Landon, Talon, and Willarae Grace; siblings, Dianne Doyen, Barb Harris and Janet Hallock; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Per his wishes cremation will take place and memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.