Bertha Jewell Rickard of Lake City passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2023. She was 90 years old. Jewell was born May 6, 1932, in Clare, Michigan to Herbert A. and Anna C. (Gronda) Carr. She married the love of her life, Gerald D. Rickard, on June 28, 1948, in Lake City. She was a member of the Jennings Community Church and enjoyed being a very active member there until recently when she became unable to attend due to health reasons. Jewell also enjoyed traveling the country with her husband in their younger years as he worked as an IBEW Electrician, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, thrift shopping, and spending time with her family. Jewell is survived by her daughter, Teressa Rickard (Bob); one son-in-law, Floyd Morris, Sr.; seven grandchildren, Angela (Michael) Godell, Eric (Donnette) Hilts, Jeff (Sarah) Trumble, Ashley (Mary) Keller, Amber Coffel, Janene Rodak, and Floyd (Kaci) Morris Jr.; one brother, Chuck Carr, and many great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; two daughters, Jewell (Judy) Morris, and Deborah K. Rickard; multiple siblings; and her grandson, Shonn Hilts. Funeral services will be 11 AM on Wednesday, March 8th at Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Pastor Ron Sischo officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7th from 6-8PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery in the spring. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed by visiting the obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

