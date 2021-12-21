Bertha Pauline Wilds, longtime resident of Cadillac passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at home with family by her side. She was 88.
Bertha was born on July 6, 1933, in Boon, Michigan to parents William and Lillie (Hays) Miller. Bertha was married to Wymond W. Wilds on January 16, 1953, in Cadillac, he preceded her in death in 1992.
Bertha grew up and attended school in Cadillac. She made her living working along with her husband in the rental business. Bertha enjoyed spending time sewing, quilting, or tending to her garden and canning the fruits of her labor. She could often be found outdoors working in the yard or around the house. She will be remembered by many.
Bertha is survived by her children, Richard (Angela) Wilds, Michael (Gaylene) Wilds, Carolyn (Roger) Wing, Douglas Wilds, and Wayne (Lisa) Wilds; multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Robert Miller and Elaine Miller; many nieces and nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Private family committal services will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.