Bertha Rickard Bertha Rickard, Lake City - age 90, of Lake City, passed away February 26, 2023. The full obituary will appear on February 28, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Reports of UFOs relatively common in the Cadillac area since 1947
- Tourney Time: Wildcats' win over MCC is prep for district
- Lake City boys fall to Roscommon
- Wild Game Dinner draws full house
- Today in history: lawsuit settlement would pave way for construction of Meijer store
- Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
- Xlear Provides New Data to the Dept. Of Justice; Study Showing Nasal Spray Reduces COVID-19 Infections by 62% Included
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns to His Action-Comedy Roots in Netflix Spy Series ‘FUBAR’ (VIDEO)
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac man accepts pleas on two meth-related cases
- School closings for Thursday, Feb. 23
- Tustin man arrested, charged for weapons, driving offenses
- Local business owner sleeps in tent for homelessness awareness
- Cadillac woman facing charge connected with tampering with evidence
- Single vehicle crash takes out pole but not the power in Haring Township
- Cadillac woman facing charges in Cheboygan Co. for high-speed police chase
- Meteorologists say big storm heading this way
- Judge Elmore issues court order to streamline court proceedings
- Cadillac man charged for writing more than $3,000 check without sufficient funds
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.