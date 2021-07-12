Berttis Wayne Shaw

Berttis W. Shaw, age 80 of Luther, passed away peacefully at his home on
July 9th, 2021.
He was was born September 28th, 1940 in Springfield IL and moved to Luther in 1981. From a young age Berttis developed a love for hunting and fishing and also was known to rehabilitate wild animals when he could.
Berttis was preceded in death by his wife Loretta Shaw; ex-wife Aleatha; brothers Red and Ottis; sisters Vivian and Artis; and two sons John and Randy.
He is survived by his brother Retis Shaw; children Tammy Shaw, Lonny Shaw, Brenda Shaw and Tryna Shaw; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Pruitt-Livingston funeral home in Reed City. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:00 A.M. Graveside services will follow at the North Park Cemetery in Luther.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.