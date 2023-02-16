Bess A Bazuin (Weller), aged 85 of Marion passed away in her home, Monday, February 13, 2023. She is preceded in death by many who loved her, parents, siblings and many other family and friends. She survived by her children, Brad (Marcia) Scarbrough, Brenda Seales, Brian (Sue) Scarbrough, Bruce (Nancy) Scarbrough and Bobette (John) Wildbahn. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who call her "Aunt Bess" along with extended family, friends, and neighbors, will sadly miss her. Bess lived life as only Bess would, crocheting, sewing, tatting, watching John Wayne movies along with Gunsmoke. She enjoyed her time in the woods watching the wildlife.
Bess was a fixture in the village of Marion, at the local diner serving coffee or renting the latest movies for home enjoyment, helping with homework or making change. Her sense of humor and one-of-a-kind personality will be missed by so many.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 17 from 4 to 7pm at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 18 at 11am at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to the Marion Eagles, or the Marion VFW. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain is serving the family. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed by viewing the obituary online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
